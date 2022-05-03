Kurtis Barkley Earns Tie For 2nd at G4D @ Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

Close, but not quite, was the tale for Winchester, Ontario’s Kurtis Barkley at the inaugural G4D (Golf For the Disabled) Tour event contested this week at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

The circuit that was announced in 2021 is run in conjunction with the DP World Tour, bringing some of the best all-abilities golfers in the world to the same sites as the very best pro golfers in the world, during the same week as their events.

This week the Brabazon course, a prior host to Ryder Cups and European Tour events, was the scene for 36 holes of the G4D Tour and Barkley, from Eastern Ontario, played a key role in the narrative.

The 34 year-old who is already ranked #4 in the world for the G4D, jumped into a two-stroke lead after the opening round on Monday. That prompted him to share that he would keep the same game plan for the final round of Tuesday.

Unfortunately that plan went awry on the opening hole of round two and Kurtis, a multiple time Canadian and Ontario golf champion, gave up the entire margin after a double bogey.

However, he was not daunted, and kept himself in the mix for the lead the rest of the day. His hope for victory looked a little more tenuous on the 36th hole when he faced a big challenge to his early-season nerves.

“It was great to get back out there competing- it’s what I live for, that drive to keep pushing yourself to do incredible things,” Barkley shared post-round. “Making a five-foot par putt to make it into a three-man playoff was a test of my mental game.”

Kurtis passed that test and joined Chris Biggins and Kris Popart for extra holes and the chance for victory.

Biggins bowed out on the 1st additional hole, Popart made a par, and Barkley held the event in his hands. His birdie putt burned the edge and he and Popart marched back to the 18th tee for another lap.

It was there that the ever-steady and straight-hitting Barkley did something he rarely does.

“It was unfortunate I drove though the fairway on the 2nd playoff hole, and the rough was too punishing and the result was a double bogey, six,” he commented to Flagstick.com.

Popart would make a five, enough to prevail, but not leaving any doubts for Barkley and his ambitious plans for the season to come.

“I’d say my game is in pretty good shape for this year and I’m looking forward to the next G4D event,” the former OVGA and Flagstick Shootout champion said with all the positivity in the world.

That will be the 4GD Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Germany on May 30/31. It’s a tournament many will be anticipating after this promising kick-off to the new tour, which is appreciated by all involved.

“It’s Incredible what The EDGA and G4D Tour and DP Tour are doing for us. We are all great golfers that just happen to have disabilities. I’d definitely say that this first G4D event was a success,” the cedar Glen Golf Course member adds.

“This is just the start of an amazing season to come.”

