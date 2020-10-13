Barkley Rises In World Rankings

Eastern Ontario’s Kurtis Barkley continues to rise on the World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability (WR4GD) released by the R&A and USGA.

Barkley, of Chesterville, Ontario, south of Ottawa, was ranked 11th in the world in the latest polls published October 4, up two spots from his previous ranking. The ranking takes into account the last 104 weeks of play with a greater emphasis on the last 52 weeks.

Barkley, a multiple-time Ottawa Valley Golf Association tournament winner, and a past winner of the Flagstick Shootout, recently repeated as the champion at the Ontario Disabilities Championship.

Charles McLelland is the only other Canadian in the top 50 of the WRGD Gross Rankings. He is #44 in the latest listings.

You can view the complete rankings at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



