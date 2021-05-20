ClubLink Takes Over Operations at La Bête

Lost in much of the noise of late was an addition to the ClubLink family of golf properties announced last week.

The multi-course operator has revealed that a long-term agreement has been reached with an affiliated company of Construction Tremblant, to operate Club de golf La Bête in Mont-Tremblant, QC.

Construction Tremblant is a local developer who recently acquired the two golf courses at Gray Rocks – La Belle and La Bête, with intentions of creating a residential development on the La Belle property. ClubLink will manage La Bête, giving them two properties in the popular tourist region, the other being Club de golf Le Maitre.

It’s makes for a convenient arrangement being that the golf courses are only separated by the Devil’s River, on adjacent properties.

The new operator says that the 1999 Graham Cooke designed La Bête will have its experience, “elevated to a standard in keeping with a ClubLink property.”

“Both Le Maître and La Bête will continue to operate under their existing structure, with La Bête being a hybrid model consisting of daily fee community access, resort guest access and a local membership,” ClubLink detailed in a release.

“There are many synergies and benefits for Members, guests and employees to be realized. Full Golf Members of Le Maître will now benefit from Home Club priority access to tee times at both Le Maître and La Bête. In essence, the Le Maitre complex becomes a 36-hole facility from a membership perspective. Full Golf Members of other ClubLink Clubs will also gain access to InterClub play at La Bête.”

La Bête is already open for the 2021 golf season.

