Large Canadian Contingent Set To Compete at Dixie Amateur in Florida

One of the longest running amateur golf tournaments in south Florida will be contested later this week with many Canadians in the field.

Dating to 1924 in the Men’s Division, the Women’s tournament was added in 2002 and the event has grown to such a stature that it now attracts fields of players from around the world.

Both the men and women will play this week from December 16-19 with the men tackling Eagle Trace Golf Club and the women taking on Palm Aire Country Club.

In 2020 Canadian Brigitte Thibault was the winner in the Women’s event and while she is not defending that title, there are many other Canadians who will be taking a shot at the trophies.

In the field from Canada for the women will be Grace Anderson, Angela Arora, Vanessa Borovilos, Madelin Boyd, Peyton Costabile, Nicole Gal, Sarah Gallagher, Michelle Liu, Payton Lovisa, Lindsay McGrath, Alessandra Nagayo, Zhana Navato, Alexa Ouellet, Karolyn Rombouts, Ella Weber, Mia Wong, Vanessa Zhang, and reigning Canadian Women’s Amateur Champion Lauren Zaretsky.

The number of Canadians in the men’s tournament is fewer but no less talented. They will include Richard Dou, Charles Fitzsimmons, Charlie Giannantonio, Elian Infante, David Lang, Michael Weber, and Eric Yun.

You can follow the pairings and results for all at this link.