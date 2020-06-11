It’s a busy show as professional golf returns on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. We break down the Charles Schwab Challenge from many angles with a look at official and non-official prop bets and what we expect from the week.

We update you on a schedule changes for the LPGA TOUR and bring news of new events for female pros in the United Kingdom.

The meat of the show is a heartfelt and insighful feature interview with Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum where we take a swing at many topics that concern golf in the country. We review what he has learned in three years on the job, the challenges and opportunties ahead for golf in Canada, and how they are working to be more inclusive and impactful. We also discuss the RBC Canadian Open, the prospects for the 2020 CP Women’s Open happening, and explore the 125th anniversary of the organization.

The Mail Bag is deep this week with questions on bunker play during the pandemic, becoming a PGA of Canada member, the worst feeling club of all time, where you should focus your lessons when you get started playing, when we expect Tiger Woods to return, and which LPGA players we’d like to see play an PGA TOUR events.

This episode sponsored by adidas Canada and the all-new codechaos shoes.

TeeTalk Ep. 69 – Laurence Applebaum, CEO Golf Canada

