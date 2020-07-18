Legends on the Niagara Adds TaylorMade Performance Centre

For a period there, major golf equipment manufacturers were retracting from the development of brand fitting centres around Canada. But it looks as of the proliferation is having a resurgence, this time in partnership with golf courses.

One such case is the Legend on the Niagara Golf Course in the Niagara Falls, ON area. They are officially opening a new TaylorMade Performance Centre to the public on July 18. That makes it one of eight in all of Canada.

The Niagara Parks Course is already a comprehensive facility, with two full 18-hole courses (a previous host of the CP Women’s Open), a par three course, and a 360-degree range. The new TaylorMade Fitting Centre should only enhance it as a destination.

“This is an exciting time for us to be partnering with TaylorMade Golf and bring this extra experience, if you will, to anybody and everybody that’s interested in improving their golf game,” says Geoff Law, PGA Teaching professional at Legends on the Niagara.

The centre will be stocked with a full array of technology and fitting tools to achieve an optimal fit for the clients, say the operators. They will be able to custom fit clubs through the bag and will also offer an on-site concierge service for club sales and follow-up appointments to check club specifications.