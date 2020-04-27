Levelwear Lends Support To PGA of Canada Member Assistance Program

(Via PGA of Canada) – ACTON, ON (April 27, 2020) — In response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, golf apparel manufacturer Levelwear swiftly diverted some of its production efforts to develop non-medical grade face masks in support of local communities, staff and customers in need.



The company started re-engineering cloth garments into masks at its Richmond Hill headquarters in early April, with the first delivery of donations benefiting the Toronto Transit Commission.



While Levelwear continues to provide masks to organizations in need, it has also made them available to regular customers for purchase, donating a percentage of the proceeds to the PGA of Canada’s member assistance program.



“We are honoured to be able to support our communities and PGA of Canada professionals during these trying times,” says Gareth Knocker, vice president of product development, and Bob Else, national sales manager for Levelwear. “Our impact is greater when we can all work together, and we hope that our contributions will assist those in need as we collectively navigate the effects of this global pandemic.”



Levelwear currently has three variations of masks available, with a fourth in development. The Levelwear LW1 model offers a comfortable covering made of 90% polyester/10% spandex that loops around the ears. The Levelwear Guard 1 model is Canadian-made with 2 layers of structured 100% cotton twill. The Levelwear Guard 2 model offers the same comfortable fit but with greater protection, boasting two-layers of 100% cotton and a pocket that allows the user to add a filter for additional protection.



The company’s face coverings are designed for non-medical use but provide basic protection for those working at a distance with the public.



“Levelwear has always been a generous leader within the golf industry,” says PGA of Canada CEO Kevin Thistle. “To see them go above and beyond during the coronavirus outbreak to give back to their local communities — and now PGA of Canada professionals through the member assistance program — is truly amazing. We can’t thank them enough.”



The association’s member assistance program provides PGA of Canada professionals and their immediate family members with professional counselling, coaching and consulting services to help them manage personal, family and work-related concerns. It’s a resource that has been widely used given the effects of COVID-19.