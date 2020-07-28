Liu Leads Early at Ontario Boys’ U19 Championship

Thornhill, Ontario’s Yuqi Liu is the first round lead at the Golf Ontario Boy’s U19 Championship.

The Country Club – West member opened play at Saugeen G&CC in Southampton, Ontario on Monday with a four-under-par round of 68. His clean play around the 95-year-old course included four birdies without a blemish on his scorecard.

Liu will have his hands full if he wants to win the trophy, lurking behind him are the two most recent winners of the championship, Nolan Piazza (2018) and Ashton McCulloch (2019). The Cherry Hill (Piazza) and Cataraqui (McCulloch) members each opened the week with three-under-par rounds of 69.

Each is trying to win a second title, a feat only accomplished twice in the last two decades. J.C. Deacon, did it in 2001-2001 while Brad Revell earned wins in 2004, and 2006, respectively.

On Tuesday the Championship will cut the field to the top 42 players and ties, with the winner being declared after 72 holes on Thursday.

Full Leaderboard