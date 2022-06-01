LIV GOLF Announces Field for Inaugural Tournament

The names are finally out there. A week prior to the playing of their inaugural tournament, LIV GOLF revealed the majority of the field who will tee it up in London, England on June 9-11.

The list of golfers, forty-two of the forty-eight player field, has players from nine countries.

Although it does have three players who were former world #1 ranked (Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Lee Westwood) it is largely a lackluster representation of strength with just 26 players ranked within the top 150 on the globe.

Besides Westwood, most notable are Johnson and Graeme McDowell, due to being ambassadors for RBC and paying in the LIV GOLF event opposite of the RBC Canadian Open. The Canadian event is one of the world’s oldest golf championships and a key part of RBC’s golf involvement.

According to LIV GOLF they received more than 170 applications for the tour, which kicks off their 2022 schedule in London at the Centurion Club where a $25 million purse is at stake in a 54-hole team format.

“Free agency has finally come to golf. This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love. The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf in a media statement. “We couldn’t be happier at the diversity of our field, featuring players from around the world including major champions and those making their debut with us competing in their first professional event. We can’t wait to start our journey at Centurion Club with this group of first movers who are committed to growing the game in new and exciting ways.”

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each, which will be determined at The Draft on Tuesday, June 7. LIV Golf will appoint 12 team captains who will then select players in the first round in order of reverse OWGR ranking, and for the second and third rounds via a snake format. Team names and logos will also be unveiled at The Draft.

The entire list of entrants revealed today is below. The final six players will be revealed following The Asian Tour International England Series England tournament being held this week.

Last Name First Name Country OWGR Career Highlights Bekker Oliver RSA 93 Seven career wins Bland Richard ENG 66 Two career wins Canter Laurie ENG 114 One professional win Chantananuwat (Am) Ratchanon “TK” THA Youngest to win an OWGR event Du Plessis Hennie RSA 128 Three professional wins Fisher Oliver ENG One professional win; 16 top-10 finishes Garcia Sergio ESP 54 Major champion; 36 career victories Gooch Talor USA 35 Two professional wins Grace Branden RSA 118 14 professional wins Harding Justin RSA 111 11 professional wins Horsfield Sam ENG 72 Three professional wins Johnson Dustin USA 13 Former World No. 1; Two-time major champion Jones Matt AUS 68 Four professional wins Kaewkanjana Sadom THA 125 Former Asian Tour Order of Merit leader (2 wins) Kaymer Martin GER 210 Former World No. 1; Two-time major champion Khongwatmai Phachara THA 133 Youngest player to win pro event (2013) Kim Sihwan USA 138 Two Asian Tour wins Kinoshita Ryosuke JPN 87 Three professional wins Koepka Chase USA Six professional top-10 finishes Kozuma Jinichiro JPN 103 Two professional wins Larrazabal Pablo ESP 65 Eight professional wins McDowell Graeme NIR Major champion; 16 professional victories Morgan Jediah AUS 235 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit Na Kevin USA 33 Nine professional victories Norris Shaun RSA 69 12 professional wins Ogletree Andy USA 2019 U.S. Amateur Champion Oosthuizen Louis RSA 20 Major champion; 20 professional wins Ormsby Wade AUS Four professional victories Otaegui Adrian ESP 162 Three professional wins Pettit Turk USA 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Champion Piot (Am) James USA 2021 U.S. Amateur Champion Poulter Ian ENG 89 19 professional victories; former World No. 5 Puig (Am) David ESP Seven top-10 finishes in 2021 (NCAA) Ritchie JC RSA 154 10 professional victories Schwartzel Charl RSA 120 Major champion; 23 professional wins Swafford Hudson USA 91 Four professional wins; 12 top 10 finishes Tanihara Hideto JPN 173 16 professional victories Uihlein Peter USA Former No. 1 Amateur; Four professional wins Vincent Scott ZIM 109 Four professional wins Westwood Lee ENG 74 Former World No. 1; 44 professional wins Wiesberger Bernd AUT 90 13 professional victories Windred Blake AUS 250 Earned first professional win in 2021

