LIV GOLF Announces Field for Inaugural Tournament

May 31, 2022 Scott MacLeod Golf News, Tee Shots
RBC Ambassador Dustin Johnson will headline the inaugural LIV GOLF Tour Event

The names are finally out there. A week prior to the playing of their inaugural tournament, LIV GOLF revealed the majority of the field who will tee it up in London, England on June 9-11.

The list of golfers, forty-two of the forty-eight player field, has players from nine countries.

Although it does have three players who were former world #1 ranked (Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Lee Westwood) it is largely a lackluster representation of strength with just 26 players ranked within the top 150 on the globe.

Besides Westwood, most notable are Johnson and Graeme McDowell, due to being ambassadors for RBC and paying in the LIV GOLF event opposite of the RBC Canadian Open. The Canadian event is one of the world’s oldest golf championships and a key part of RBC’s golf involvement.

According to LIV GOLF they received more than 170 applications for the tour, which kicks off their 2022 schedule in London at the Centurion Club where a $25 million purse is at stake in a 54-hole team format.

“Free agency has finally come to golf. This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love. The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf in a media statement. “We couldn’t be happier at the diversity of our field, featuring players from around the world including major champions and those making their debut with us competing in their first professional event. We can’t wait to start our journey at Centurion Club with this group of first movers who are committed to growing the game in new and exciting ways.” 

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each, which will be determined at The Draft on Tuesday, June 7. LIV Golf will appoint 12 team captains who will then select players in the first round in order of reverse OWGR ranking, and for the second and third rounds via a snake format. Team names and logos will also be unveiled at The Draft.  

The entire list of entrants revealed today is below. The final six players will be revealed following The Asian Tour International England Series England tournament being held this week.

Last Name First Name Country OWGR Career Highlights 
Bekker Oliver  RSA 93 Seven career wins 
Bland Richard  ENG 66 Two career wins 
Canter Laurie  ENG 114 One professional win 
Chantananuwat (Am) Ratchanon “TK” THA  Youngest to win an OWGR event  
Du Plessis Hennie RSA 128 Three professional wins 
Fisher Oliver  ENG  One professional win; 16 top-10 finishes 
Garcia Sergio ESP 54 Major champion; 36 career victories 
Gooch Talor USA 35 Two professional wins 
Grace Branden  RSA 118 14 professional wins 
Harding Justin  RSA 111 11 professional wins 
Horsfield Sam  ENG 72 Three professional wins 
Johnson Dustin USA 13 Former World No. 1; Two-time major champion 
Jones Matt  AUS 68 Four professional wins 
Kaewkanjana Sadom  THA 125 Former Asian Tour Order of Merit leader (2 wins) 
Kaymer Martin  GER 210 Former World No. 1; Two-time major champion 
Khongwatmai Phachara  THA 133 Youngest player to win pro event (2013) 
Kim Sihwan USA 138 Two Asian Tour wins 
Kinoshita Ryosuke  JPN 87 Three professional wins 
Koepka Chase  USA  Six professional top-10 finishes  
Kozuma Jinichiro  JPN 103 Two professional wins 
Larrazabal Pablo  ESP 65 Eight professional wins 
McDowell Graeme  NIR  Major champion; 16 professional victories 
Morgan Jediah  AUS 235 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit 
Na Kevin USA 33 Nine professional victories 
Norris Shaun RSA 69 12 professional wins 
Ogletree Andy USA  2019 U.S. Amateur Champion 
Oosthuizen Louis  RSA 20 Major champion; 20 professional wins 
Ormsby Wade AUS  Four professional victories  
Otaegui Adrian ESP 162 Three professional wins 
Pettit Turk  USA  2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Champion 
Piot (Am) James USA  2021 U.S. Amateur Champion 
Poulter Ian  ENG 89 19 professional victories; former World No. 5 
Puig (Am) David ESP  Seven top-10 finishes in 2021 (NCAA) 
Ritchie JC RSA 154 10 professional victories 
Schwartzel Charl  RSA 120 Major champion; 23 professional wins 
Swafford Hudson  USA 91 Four professional wins; 12 top 10 finishes 
Tanihara Hideto  JPN 173 16 professional victories 
Uihlein Peter  USA  Former No. 1 Amateur; Four professional wins 
Vincent Scott  ZIM 109 Four professional wins 
Westwood Lee  ENG 74 Former World No. 1; 44 professional wins 
Wiesberger Bernd  AUT 90 13 professional victories 
Windred Blake  AUS 250 Earned first professional win in 2021 

Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!