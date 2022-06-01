LIV GOLF Announces Field for Inaugural Tournament

The names are finally out there. A week prior to the playing of their inaugural tournament, LIV GOLF revealed the majority of the field who will tee it up in London, England on June 9-11.
The list of golfers, forty-two of the forty-eight player field, has players from nine countries.
Although it does have three players who were former world #1 ranked (Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, and Lee Westwood) it is largely a lackluster representation of strength with just 26 players ranked within the top 150 on the globe.
Besides Westwood, most notable are Johnson and Graeme McDowell, due to being ambassadors for RBC and paying in the LIV GOLF event opposite of the RBC Canadian Open. The Canadian event is one of the world’s oldest golf championships and a key part of RBC’s golf involvement.
According to LIV GOLF they received more than 170 applications for the tour, which kicks off their 2022 schedule in London at the Centurion Club where a $25 million purse is at stake in a 54-hole team format.
“Free agency has finally come to golf. This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love. The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf in a media statement. “We couldn’t be happier at the diversity of our field, featuring players from around the world including major champions and those making their debut with us competing in their first professional event. We can’t wait to start our journey at Centurion Club with this group of first movers who are committed to growing the game in new and exciting ways.”
The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each, which will be determined at The Draft on Tuesday, June 7. LIV Golf will appoint 12 team captains who will then select players in the first round in order of reverse OWGR ranking, and for the second and third rounds via a snake format. Team names and logos will also be unveiled at The Draft.
The entire list of entrants revealed today is below. The final six players will be revealed following The Asian Tour International England Series England tournament being held this week.
|Last Name
|First Name
|Country
|OWGR
|Career Highlights
|Bekker
|Oliver
|RSA
|93
|Seven career wins
|Bland
|Richard
|ENG
|66
|Two career wins
|Canter
|Laurie
|ENG
|114
|One professional win
|Chantananuwat (Am)
|Ratchanon “TK”
|THA
|Youngest to win an OWGR event
|Du Plessis
|Hennie
|RSA
|128
|Three professional wins
|Fisher
|Oliver
|ENG
|One professional win; 16 top-10 finishes
|Garcia
|Sergio
|ESP
|54
|Major champion; 36 career victories
|Gooch
|Talor
|USA
|35
|Two professional wins
|Grace
|Branden
|RSA
|118
|14 professional wins
|Harding
|Justin
|RSA
|111
|11 professional wins
|Horsfield
|Sam
|ENG
|72
|Three professional wins
|Johnson
|Dustin
|USA
|13
|Former World No. 1; Two-time major champion
|Jones
|Matt
|AUS
|68
|Four professional wins
|Kaewkanjana
|Sadom
|THA
|125
|Former Asian Tour Order of Merit leader (2 wins)
|Kaymer
|Martin
|GER
|210
|Former World No. 1; Two-time major champion
|Khongwatmai
|Phachara
|THA
|133
|Youngest player to win pro event (2013)
|Kim
|Sihwan
|USA
|138
|Two Asian Tour wins
|Kinoshita
|Ryosuke
|JPN
|87
|Three professional wins
|Koepka
|Chase
|USA
|Six professional top-10 finishes
|Kozuma
|Jinichiro
|JPN
|103
|Two professional wins
|Larrazabal
|Pablo
|ESP
|65
|Eight professional wins
|McDowell
|Graeme
|NIR
|Major champion; 16 professional victories
|Morgan
|Jediah
|AUS
|235
|2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit
|Na
|Kevin
|USA
|33
|Nine professional victories
|Norris
|Shaun
|RSA
|69
|12 professional wins
|Ogletree
|Andy
|USA
|2019 U.S. Amateur Champion
|Oosthuizen
|Louis
|RSA
|20
|Major champion; 20 professional wins
|Ormsby
|Wade
|AUS
|Four professional victories
|Otaegui
|Adrian
|ESP
|162
|Three professional wins
|Pettit
|Turk
|USA
|2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Champion
|Piot (Am)
|James
|USA
|2021 U.S. Amateur Champion
|Poulter
|Ian
|ENG
|89
|19 professional victories; former World No. 5
|Puig (Am)
|David
|ESP
|Seven top-10 finishes in 2021 (NCAA)
|Ritchie
|JC
|RSA
|154
|10 professional victories
|Schwartzel
|Charl
|RSA
|120
|Major champion; 23 professional wins
|Swafford
|Hudson
|USA
|91
|Four professional wins; 12 top 10 finishes
|Tanihara
|Hideto
|JPN
|173
|16 professional victories
|Uihlein
|Peter
|USA
|Former No. 1 Amateur; Four professional wins
|Vincent
|Scott
|ZIM
|109
|Four professional wins
|Westwood
|Lee
|ENG
|74
|Former World No. 1; 44 professional wins
|Wiesberger
|Bernd
|AUT
|90
|13 professional victories
|Windred
|Blake
|AUS
|250
|Earned first professional win in 2021