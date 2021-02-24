Loiselle To Remain as Golf Québec President for Third Year

A familiar face will hold the presidency of Golf Québec for 2021. This week the Québec Golf Federation announced that Denis Loiselle had been re-elected for a third straight year. The decision was made during a virtual edition of their Annual General Meeting on February 22.

Loiselle is a 45-year member at St-Anicet Golf Club and has a long history of volunteer work, both inside and outside of golf. He was a Board member in a Caisse Populaire Desjardins, President and Lieutenant Governor of the Valleyfield Optimist Club, and founding President of AJSO (Alternative Jeunesse du Suroît), a corporation that provides support to young offenders.

In addition, he has been an active volunteer of the golf industry for twenty years. His involvement begun when he accepted the Club Captain’s position which eventually led him to be appointed as Club Captain of St-Anicet. In 2000, he joined Golf Québec as a Director of the Montréal Regional Association in which he gradually climbed the hierarchy to become Regional President in 2008; a position that he has just handed over to Jacques Sévigny of Le Continental at the end of the fall of 2020.

As a representative of the Montréal region, Denis Loiselle was elected as Chairman of the Regional Association Council (RAC) in 2009 and 2010. As such, he was also appointed to the Golf Québec Board of Directors. He also was a Director of the Federation from 2014 to 2016 as Regional President, and once again as Chairman of the RAC and Treasurer of the corporation since 2017. Appointed as President of the Federation in 2019, we are delighted that he accepted to renew his mandate for a third consecutive year.

“Since a few years, we are witnessing the successful results of our development programs. From the Golf in Schools program to Golf-études, our initiatives are contributing to stimulating interest for our sport towards our youth. As a matter of fact, every year, there are more and more Québec players appointed to the Team Canada program. In 2021, they will be eight on the various amateur squads and three others will be on the Young Pro squad. This is highly motivating,” explained Denis Loiselle.

“As we were celebrating our centennial in my second year as President of Golf Québec, we experienced a series of setbacks and challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had to show ingenuity, flexibility and adaptation to reinvent ourselves in this new context. I am particularly proud of what Golf Québec and the golf industry within the Standing Committee was able to accomplish despite the new living and working conditions,” he added. “We will continue our efforts in the hope that 2021 will allow us to regain a little bit of normality in our personal and professional lives as well as on the golf course,” concluded the President.

The Board of Directors led by Mr. Loiselle in 2021 will be composed of:

Louise Patry (Vice-President), Beaconsfield

Ève Gaudet (Secretary), Montcalm, Association des clubs de golf du Québec

Michel Dell’Anniello (Treasurer), Vallée du Richelieu

Steven Brosseau, Club Laval-sur-le-Lac, PGA of Canada

Gisèle Carpentier, Le Mirage

Martin Ducharme, Domaine Château-Bromont, Association des clubs de golf du Québec

François Gagnon, Parcours du Cerf

Sonia Houde, Le Blainvillier

Denise Mazerolle, Castor, Chair of the Regional Association Council

Dominic Racine, PGA of Canada

Édouard Rivard, Royal Québec

Robert Bissonnette (ex-officio), Rivermead

