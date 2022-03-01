Louise Patry Elected as President of Québec Golf Federation (Golf Québec)

Montréal, February 28, 2022 – Following its 102nd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, February 28, the Québec Golf Federation (Golf Québec) has announced that Louise Patry was elected President for 2022.

A partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, Louise Patry has been practising labour and employment law for 40 years, advising companies of all sizes on employee transfers, executive compensation, downsizing, wrongful dismissals, pay equity, pensions, occupational health and safety, and employment-related aspects of complex corporate mergers and acquisitions.

As a volunteer for almost 30 years, she had the opportunity to sit on various committees and boards of directors, including those of the Women’s Y of Montréal and the Women’s Y of Montréal Foundation, as President, as well as the National Arts Centre Foundation. A member of the Beaconsfield Golf Club since 2000, she has served twice as a member of the Board of Directors, including as the first female Club President for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. She currently sits on Golf Canada’s Provincial Council as the Québec representative as well as the Human Resources Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion task force and, in 2022, will sit on the Governance Committee.

Louise Patry joined the Golf Québec Board of Directors in 2017. She served as Secretary from 2017 to 2019 and as Vice-President in 2020 and 2021 before accepting the Presidency of the Federation this year. Since 2018, she has served on various committees, including the Governance Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, Finance and Audit Committee, and HR Committee.

“I am honoured to be named President of Golf Québec, a dynamic and progressive organization that can rely on competent employees and volunteers dedicated to the promotion and development of golf in the province. I would like to salute the exemplary commitment of my predecessor, Denis Loiselle, who has been a volunteer with the federation for more than 20 years, including the last three years as President. The 2022 upcoming season will certainly be a busy one with a series of projects and new initiatives aimed at increasing the participation of golfers in Québec,” said Louise Patry.

In 2022, Mrs. Patry’s new Board of Directors team will be composed of:

François Gagnon (Vice-President), Parcours du Cerf

Ève Gaudet (Secretary), Montcalm, Association des clubs de golf du Québec (ACGQ)

Michel Dell’Aniello (Treasurer), Vallée du Richelieu

Gisèle Carpentier, Golf Le Mirage

Sonia Houde, Le Blainvillier

Naim Baksh, St-Anicet

Denise Mazerolle, Castor, Regional Association Council (RAC)

Jacques Sévigny, Le Continental, Regional Association Council (RAC)

Dany Rousseau, Le Portage, Association des clubs de golf du Québec (ACGQ)

Dominic Racine, PGA of Québec

David Tremblay, PGA of Québec

Denis Loiselle (ex-officio), St-Anicet

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

