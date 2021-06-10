Loyalist Junior Showcase at Loyalist G&CC On Tap For The Weekend

The Loyalist Junior Showcase is back for 2021, providing a casual but competitive tournament opportunity for young golfers.

The two-round event will take place this weekend, June 12/13 at the Loyalist Golf & Country Club in Bath, Ontario. The course, located just west of Kingston, is well known as a host for multiple big tournaments through the years, including many Golf Ontario Championships, events run by the Canadian junior Golf Association and American Junior Golf Association, and a couple visits by Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada for The Great Waterway Classic.

To follow scoring and results you can visit the event website at this link.

The draw for boys and girls in four divisions is included in the images below:

