Loyalist Country Club Welcomes Ontario Senior Men’s Championship

Uxbridge, ON – With championship action still in full swing, Loyalist Country Club will welcome the Ontario Senior Men’s Championship to Bath from September 14th to 16th. Contested over 54-holes of championship stroke play, competitors aged 55 and older will compete for the 2021 provincial title.

Having hosted the Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship in 2020, Loyalist Country Club is very excited to host the 2021 Ontario Senior Men’s Championship. “This championship joins a long line of past provincial championships we have held over the last few years,” expressed PGA of Canada and Assistant Professional, Austin James. “We are more than looking forward to making this event just as much of a success as the others. This event has some great players this year and we are happy to put them to the test at Loyalist.”

Taking on the beautiful Ted Baker design, players can expect great course conditions. “The greens are running at a solid pace and the rough can prove to be difficult. Our grounds crew has worked tirelessly throughout the year to have the fairways nice and green, and the putting surfaces receptive. The rough between now and championship day will likely be grown out to provide even more of a challenge and the course should be firmer, while still fair.”

The 2021 Ontario Senior Men’s Championship will see athletes from the following qualifiers in attendance: Upper Canada Golf Course, Deerhurst Highlands Golf Course, Saugeen Golf Club, Lively Golf Club, Silver Lakes Golf & Country Club, and Port Colborne Country Club. For leaderboard information on qualifiers, click the golf course name. The championship will see an Ontario Senior Men’s Champion crowned, as well as a champion for the age 65 and over, and age 70 and over divisions.

Returning to defend his title is nine-time Golf Ontario champion, Dave Bunker (Cherry Hill Club), who is fresh off a stellar performance at the US Senior Amateur. Additional players to keep an eye on include 2020 runner-up Ashley Chinner (Coppinwood GC), 2019 champion David Greenaway (Barrie CC), and other past champions like Mark Brewer (Whitevale GC), John Murphy (Heritage Hills GC), Christopher Kertsos (Public Player), and Larry Cooper (Mississauga G&CC).

Action from the championship will tee off at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14th. For qualifying, tee times, and leaderboard information, check out their Golf Genius webpage here.