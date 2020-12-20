Canadians Close Out 2020 LPGA Season with a Flourish

Like it was for many, 2020 was a challenging year for the LPGA Tour, and, by extension for its members. That included the Canadian contingent who, like their colleagues, had to contend with a decimated schedule, plenty of uncertainly, and real concerns for their health and well-being.

Despite all that the top two Canadians on the circuit finished up the year on a very positive note.

Competing at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, both Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will turn the calendar on the year with highlights.

For Henderson, it meant a tie for 7th place. It was seven shots back of winner Jin Young Ko, but five birdies on the last back nine of Henderson’s campaign resulted in the 54th official top-ten finish of her young career. It also meant she achieved six of those in just ten tournaments that she played in 2020.

Despite completing play in a share of 46th place, Alena Sharp can also take away some momentum from this past week in Florida. Sharp came close to tying her career-low round on Sunday, going bogey-free on her way to an 8-birdie score of 64. It was also the low round of the day for the field.

The LPGA Tour will now take their customary holiday break and will return with a renewed schedule for 2021. That 34-event agenda will features a record purse level of (USD) $76.45 million.

