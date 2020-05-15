LPGA TOUR Adjusts Schedule Once More – Pushes Re-Start Later

The LPGA TOUR announced today that their scheduled re-start for mid-July has been pushed back another week.

This is due to the cancellation of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational which was to take place on July 15-18 in Midland, Michigan.

In a statement Chris Chandler, Dow GLBI Executive Director, explained their decision.

“After discussing options with the LPGA, health officials, our planning committee, and many partners, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational for 2020 and return in 2021 the week of July 11 – 17.

The health and safety of our communities and every individual involved in the Dow GLBI must come first. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the right decision is to cancel and focus on bringing the LPGA’s first GEO Certified® sustainable event and 2019 LPGA Tournament of the Year back to the Great Lakes Bay Region next year.”

Michigan Covid-19 Update

Michigan, like many states, has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

State officials reported Thursday that their number of cases had climbed to 49,582 with 22,686 people recovered. The death toll in that state linked the virus sits at 4,787.

​The Dow GLBI event was founded in 2019 and will continue to take its place on the Tour schedule in 2021. Due to the cancellation the five-year contract with the Tour for the event will now be extended to 2024.

“While we are disappointed that the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be held this year, I am excited that our friends at Dow have extended our relationship and will be hosting us in Midland for many years,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “As I’ve said since this pandemic started, while we will do all we can to play safely in 2020, the most important thing is to ensure the long-term health of our Tour. We are very thankful to the team at Dow for their ongoing and extended support. The 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational was an incredible addition to our schedule, and I’m excited to see what they bring to the table in 2021.”

​The LPGA Tour is now scheduled to restart at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio on July 23-26.

​The Tour advises that further schedule adjustments will be made, if appropriate.

