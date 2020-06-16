LPGA Tour Adds Season-Opening Event In Ohio

In a time when news is bringing a constant stream of cancellation news, the LPGA Tour announced today that they would in fact be adding a tournament to re-start their 2020 golf season.

The circuit will get back underway with two events in Northwest Ohio including the new LPGA Drive On Championship, to be held at the historic and a recently renovated Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The new event will lead off the agenda, with the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana being granted a delay by the tour to get prepared for being the first event that will welcome spectators. It will follow the LPGA Drive On Championship on August 6-9. It was originally scheduled for July 23-26.

The 54-hole LPGA Drive On Championship will commence on July 31 without fans, pro-ams, and sponsors, but with a $1 million dollar purse.

The Inverness Club will also host the 2021 Solheim Cup, giving players in the field an idea what to expect if they should make those teams. The course has previously hosted the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and multiple top amateur events.

“Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners who could not reschedule their events in 2020, we are adding a valuable additional playing opportunity for our LPGA Tour members,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan of the newly created playing opportunity for tour members. “We are so appreciative of our longtime partners, Marathon and Dana, as well as the memberships at Highland Meadows and Inverness, for adjusting their schedules and helping us create a valuable two-week stretch in the Toledo area as we work to safely return to competition. This new event will allow us to test our COVID-19 protocols before we get to welcome back our fans at the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana.”

The LPGA Drive On Championship will be televised on The Golf Channel.

Long-time Canadian LPGA Tour member Alena Sharp has confirmed to Flagstick.com that she will be in the field for the two Ohio events. Fellow Olympic teammate Brooke Henderson shared with Flagstick.com that she is unsure at this point if she will play in the new event.