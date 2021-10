The second stage of qualifying for the LPGA TOUR begins on Thursday, October 21 at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, Florida.

Among those competing will be amateur Brigitte Thibault (now attending the University of Texas) and pros Selena Costabile, Naomi Ko, Jaclyn Lee, and Maddie Szeryk.

You can follow scoring at this link.

2nd stage of @LPGA Tour Qualifying begins Thursday in Venice, Florida. Canadians in the field:



Brigitte Thibault (amateur) @bri_thib

Selena Costabile @selenacos

Noami Ko @naomiko_golf

Jaclyn Lee @JaclynLee57

Maddie Szeryk @mszeryk



