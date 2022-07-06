LPGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Cancel Fall Tournaments In China

Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, both the LPGA TOUR and the PGA TOUR have each announced the cancellation of a tournament to be hosted in China.

For the PGA TOUR it is the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions that will be cancelled for 2022 while the LPGA TOUR will not conduct the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Both events were schedule for this coming October.

The notice from the PGA TOUR:

World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions canceled for 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR officials, on behalf of the Federation of PGA Tours, HSBC and IMG, today announced that the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions will not be played as scheduled in 2022. The decision was made in conjunction with the China Golf Association due to ongoing COVID-19 related restrictions.

“We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, International, Christian Hardy. “We are thankful for HSBC’s partnership during these trying times as we continue to navigate the changing COVID-19 climate.”

With the cancelation of the WGC-HSBC Champions, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be played as a stand-alone event with full FedExCup points and an elevated purse of $6.5 million. The tournament returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the week of

October 24-30.

The LPGA announced their tournament cancellation via social media:

Statement on the 2022 Buick LPGA Shanghai pic.twitter.com/JX27aFB60J — LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) July 6, 2022

