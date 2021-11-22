Mackenzie Hughes Cashes In at The RSM Classic

It wasn’t a win for Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes at The RSM Classic on the PGA TOUR, but it was the next best thing.

Hughes, of Dundas, Ontario, closed with a 62 on Sunday in Sea Island, Georgia is his attempt to catch leader Talor Gooch. It fell just short, however, but was enough to earn the 30 year-old Kent State graduate a solo second place. That was worth a lot of cash, $784,400 to be exact, and a heaping pile of FedEx Points, enough to put him in 11th place in those ranking and pretty much assure his tour status for next season.

In just five starts this year Hughes is a cumulative 54 under-par and has won just over $1.35 million. This week’s pay cheque boosts him past the $9 million mark in career PGA TOUR earnings.

Although in the winner’s circle on Sunday, Hughes was happy with his play, knowing he did what he had to do when it counted.

“I knew it was going to require a low one today and if you told me I would have shot 62 I thought I might be pretty close, but Talor obviously played great this week and deserved to win” Hughes shared after the round. “Looking at my own game, I feel like I’ve been getting better with each week and just trying to get better each week and feel like my game is trending in the right direction and hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll get one of those wins.”

Besides money and FedEx Cup points it was a critical performance for Hughes being that it was the last regular PGA TOUR event of the season. The 2nd place boosted his world ranking to #39, and as a result, will provide a big boost to Hughes’ schedule in 2022.

“So I knew I came into this week — I came into this week 50th in the world, so top-50 year-end was a big goal of mine, get in the majors and some of those WGC events. Accomplished that goal. Came up a bit short of winning, but planning my schedule the rest of the year will be a lot easier just knowing I can bank on those big tournaments.”

Sea Island has become a significant place for Hughes. Not only did he get his first PGA TOUR win at The RSM Classic in 2016, but this event has been the largest single contributor to his career tournament earnings. He’s proven that he is comfortable in the Golden Isles.

“It feels like a long time ago now, that first win here, but I had a lot of those same feelings coming down the stretch that I did then today. So it was really fun to be in the mix, that’s what you practice for and play for is to have a chance on Sunday, and gave my best shot and yeah, congrats to Talor.”