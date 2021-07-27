Mackenzie Tour Kicks Off For 2021 Near Montreal

The 2021 Mackenzie Investments Open, the first stop of the Mackenzie Tour competitive season, gets underway this week at Le Blainvillier Golf Club just north of Montreal.

The event will feature 144 top talents from across the country, including many competing in their home province.

Among the prominent Quebec golfers are Yohann Benson, Etienne Brault, Max Gilbert, Keven Fortin-Simard, and Marc Olivier Plasse.

Notable names from the rest of the country include former Big Break Winner David Byrne, former World Long Drive Champion Jamie Sadlowski, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica player Derek Gillespie, and prolific mini-tour winner Brendan Leonard.

The first two rounds of the competition will be held on Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30. The top 50 will qualify for the Saturday and Sunday rounds.

Spectators will be able to witness the performances of Quebecers and other North American professionals for free on each of the seven days of the Mackenzie 2021 Open. To comply with Public Health requirements and ensure access to the venue, fans ordering free tickets must provide a different name for each ticket they reserve.

Junior Skills Challenge

Young golfers aged 8 to 18 will also have the chance to put their drive, chip, and putting skills to the test in the Junior Skills Challenge. The activity will take place on Saturday, July 31, again at Le Blainvillier.

As part of a Golf Canada initiative, this Junior Skills Challenge will allow young athletes to enter their scores into the national leaderboard. The top competitors in each age category, both boys and girls, will then be invited to participate in the annual national event which will be held on August 28 and 29 at one of the courses at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, in Ontario.

