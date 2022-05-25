MacLean Claims Title at Golf Ontario Boys Spring Classic Championship

Uxbridge, ON – Under sunny skies, the final round of the shortened Junior (U19) Boys Spring Classic Championship came down to a nail-biting finish on May 24 at the Wooden Sticks GC.

Ben MacLean (Cherry Hill Club) and Nathaniel Gray-Lamont (Cutten Fields) battled it out head-to-head to take the top spot in this year’s Boys Spring Classic. MacLean was masterful with his putter on the final day, making the majority of putts on his round, including an impressive eagle on the 4th hole. He would make birdie four times on the back nine and shoot ten-under (134) for the tournament. Gray-Lamont would come up just one stroke behind at nine-under (135).

Tied in third place were Matthew Javier (Scarboro Golf & Country Club) and day one leader Ellis Kinnaird (Mississippi Golf Club) at five-under (139).

Heading onto the 18th hole, MacLean carried a one-stroke advantage over fellow group member Gray-Lamont who would settle for par. MacLean’s approach was to 20 feet from the hole, leaving him a safe two-putt for both par and the win.

To view the full leaderboard, visit the Golf Ontario Golf Genius page here.

