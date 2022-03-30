Major Focus: Brooke Henderson Looks Ahead To Chevron Championship

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario met with the media on Wednesday in advance of the first LPGA Major Championship of the 2022 season, the Chevron Championship.

Dominating the talk were her thoughts on playing a 46-inch driver this week for the first time as pro, under new rules that eliminated her 48-inch length driver, playing the last Chevron Championship at the Mission Hills Golf Course, and her strong start to the season.

Canadian tee times for the opening round of the Chevron Championship on Thursday will see Maude-Aimee Leblanc tee off at 8:59 PDT from the 10th tee with Pia Banik. Brooke Henderson gets the major underway off the tenth tee as well. She will be paired with Lydia Ko with a 1:27 PDT start time.

Henderson and Ko each have eleven Top-10 Finishes in Majors since the beginning of 2015.

You can watch the full video of Brooke’s press conference here:

Major champion @BrookeHenderson speaks live with the media at the 2022 @Chevron_Golf. https://t.co/zURp08JUn2 — LPGA (@LPGA) March 30, 2022

