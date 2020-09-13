Manderley On The Green Set To Upgrade Course

The Manderley On The Green Golf Club, located just south of Ottawa in North Gower, is about to embark on a significant course upgrade.

In a communication on Sunday, September 12, General Manager and Head Professional Andrew Robertson indicated that the ownership, Groupe Fortin, have supported a re-grassing plan for the 27-hole facility that will begin on Monday, September 14.

Groupe Fortin acquired the golf course in 2019 from the Ferne family, who had operated it since 1983.

The letter to the “loyal golfers” of Manderley On The Green read, in part:

“We have worked very hard to improve golf course conditions this season, with a strong focus on the greens. As a result, we feel as though the greens are in the best shape that they have been in a very long time! We have also identified additional areas of improvement that we will be focusing on in the coming weeks.

Starting tomorrow, September 14th, we will begin the process of reseeding and fertilizing all fairways and tees on our 27 holes at Manderley with ‘kentucky blue grass’! We are very excited about this process, and look forward to the positive impact that this investment will have on the long-term enjoyment of the course.

In the meantime, you will notice that this process does leave it’s mark on the golf course, but the play ability of the golf course will remain and the greens will not be part of this work. This investment in the fairways and tees by Groupe Fortin will complement the previous improvements made this year to the clubhouse, patio’s and greens.

Our focus is to provide the best possible playing conditions for our golfers, with the goal of improving your experience.”