Manderley on the Green Welcomes New Superintendent

Manderley on the Green, the 27-hole facility located in Carsonby, Ontario, just south of Ottawa, had added a new piece to their team.

General Manager Andrew Roberston, on behalf of owners Groupe Fortin, announced on February 5th that Mitchell Dandy had been hired as the Superintendent.

Dandy comes from the Hawkesbury Golf & Country Club where he was the Superintendent. He has been working in the golf sector for the last six years.

“I really look forward to meeting all of the members and golfers at Manderley, and I can’t wait to get started on the 2021 season,” Dandy stated in a message provided by the club. “I am very excited about the direction and growth of the group and the golf course, and I really look forward to being a part of the team going forward. I look forward to creating relationships with members, staff and the entire Manderley golf community.”

“Mitch is very passionate about his role and the industry, and looks forward to providing the best possible playing experience for our golfers,” added Robertson.

Mitch and his fiancée Cairina, seen in the photo below, have recently moved from the Hawkesbury area to the Ottawa region. Mitch will begin his new role on March 1st.

Mitch Dandy and his fiancée Cairina (Photo provided by Manderley on the Green)

