Maple Leaf Junior Tour Names New Manager of Member Services

The Vancouver-based Maple Leaf Junior Tour has made an addition to their management team.

The circuit, which plans to hosts some 90 events across Canada in 2021, all run by PGA of Canada professionals, announced this week that Chris Boulding has joined them as the Manager of Member Services.

Boulding, a graduate of the Brock University Sport Management Program, comes over from the Canadian Football League (CFL) where he worked in football operations, helping to assist with discipline, contracts, compliance, officiating, and other elements necessary to get the game on the field.

“We are delighted to have Chris on board as Manager of Member Services to help steer the program through its 23rd season and beyond,” said Elaine Denton, Director of Marketing and Administration.

An avid golfer himself, Boulding is looking forward to returning to the west coast where he grew up and working with the national MJT staff. “I’m very excited to work with an organization like the MJT,” commented Boulding. “It’s a unique opportunity to connect with and develop the stars of the future on and off the golf course.”

