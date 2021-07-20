Stephen Shoots 72, 71 at Trillium Wood to Win First Career MJT Title

Corbyville, ON – The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour continued with its Ontario Junior Tour circuit on July 17 and 18, making its way to Corbyville where players competed for titles in six divisions at the MJT Ontario Series at Trillium Wood Golf Club.

MJT newcomer, Charley Stephen, playing in his first career MJT event, made his debut a memorable one, winning his division title and the low overall score with rounds of 72 and 71 (143) in the Junior Boys Division. “I hit the ball well, but more importantly, I putted well,” commented the 17-year-old golfer from Courtice, ON. “After getting the win on the MJT, I feel more confident for my upcoming event.” Stephen will be making at least two more stops on the MJT Junior Tour in Ontario where he will be looking to increase his standing on the MJT Order of Merit presented by RBC. Aleck Simms, 18, from Kingston, ON, fired a pair of 73s to finish in the division’s runner-up position.

The MJT Girls 15-19 Division saw MJT 2020 scholarship winner Hana Yoshida, 19, of Richmond Hill, ON, earn her first 2021 MJT win with scores of 77 and 76 (153). Yoshida, who has played on the MJT for four years, has already earned one win and one top-three finish in two 2021 starts. “I was focused on having an overall solid round,” commented Yoshida. “I had a great time, the course was in great shape, and I recovered well from all my bad shots.”

Dundas, ON, golfer Ryan Spenler, 16, took home the title in the MJT Juvenile Boys Division with rounds of 77 and 79 (156). Spenler, who was also competing in his first ever MJT Junior Tour event, started his MJT campaign exactly the way he wanted with getting the victory. “I really liked the golf course,” he said, after his win. “It was playable for all ages and in great condition.” Sixteen-year-old Jack Zylstra, of St. Thomas, ON, fired rounds of 78 and 80 (158) to finish just two shots back in second place.

The MJT Bantam Boys Division witnessed 13-year-old Barron Mundy pick up a three-shot victory with scores of 77 and 76 (153). The Mississauga, ON, golfer, who began playing on the MJT in 2020, earned his second 2021 MJT title at Trillium Wood Golf Club. “I drove the ball quite well,” commented Mundy, who was one of the top players in the division off the tee. “It feels great to get the win on the MJT.” London, ON, golfer Luke Readings, 14, surged up the leaderboard on day two to finish in second place with scores of 84 and 72 (156).

Twelve-year-old Sophia C. Xu, of Richmond Hill, ON, won the MJT Girls U15 title after firing rounds of 81 and 77 (158). “I feel really happy and proud to get the win,” commented Xu. “I recovered from my bad shots and made sure that I never made any bad shots worse.”

The MJT Peewee Boys Division saw the return of 11-year-old Andy Dai, of Markham, ON, to the winner’s circle after he fired solid rounds of 73 and 71 (144). Dai’s win at Trillium Wood Golf Club marks his second consecutive victory on the MJT Junior Tour. Kleinburg, ON, resident Vasili Gianakas, who has also seen his name at the top of the 2021 MJT leaderboards, finished the division in second place with scores of 74 and 76 (150).

The MJT Booster Juice BounceBack awards for most improved score from round one over round two went to Charles Wang, Hunter MacPherson, Erik Do, and Mark Rostek.

The MJT Ontario Junior Tour next heads to Waterloo, ON, for the MJT TaylorMade Junior Championship at Grey Silo Golf Club on July 24 and 25. More details can be found online at www.maplejt.com.

Charley Stephen