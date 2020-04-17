Maple Leaf Musings: Canadian Golf News & Notes

Sean Foley Appears On Instagram Live

Renowned Canadian golf coach Sean Foley, once the tutor to Tiger Woods, made a rare appearance on social media this week. The Ontario-born pro spent nearly an hour on an Instagram Live interview teaching professional Andrew Rice. It was an insightful chat and you can watch it here:

Vancouver Golf Tour To Resume Play

We broke the story on Tuesday that the Vancouver Golf Tour would be resuming play amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has largely shut down golf in most of Canada, with the exception of British Columbia.

The VGT will return to play with a one-round event at Morgan Creek on April 23, but under strict new operational guidelines, according to President/Commissioner Fraser Mulholland.

“Province by province things are much different and we are very fortunate we have the opportunity to get our players back on the course and have a chance to keep business moving,” Mulholland shared with Flagstick.com. “This is going to be a very difficult year for many people. We are taking every safety measure required to make our events safe for all our players.”

Mulholland says that any player violating their safety procedures will be removed from the event and have their playing privileges terminated.

Play Golf Junior Tour Cancels Early Season Events

The Eastern Ontario-based Play Golf Junior Tour has made the decision to cancel three early season events.

The Tour announced on April 15 that the events at Rideau View Golf (May 17), Upper Canada Golf Course (May 31), and Black Bear Ridge (June 7) would be cancelled.

Unfortunate & sad but safety for everyone involved and respect to those putting their lives on the line to protect us is the backbone of this decision! #COVID19 #WeAreInThisTogether @RideauViewGolf @UpperCanadaGolf @BBRgolf pic.twitter.com/nmrSjwEGpX — PLAY Jr Golf Tour (@playjrgolftour) April 15, 2020

Calgary Ladies Golf Association Cancels 2020 Schedule

Founded in 1929, the Calgary Ladies Golf Association made an unprecedented decision this week to cancel their entire annual schedule of events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This includes tournaments and camps.

You can read more about the decision here.

Canadians Named To NCAA Division I All-Region Teams

Canadians Henry Lee (Coquitlam, B.C.) Johnny Travale (Stoney Creek, ON), and Noah Steele (Kingston, ON) were among those named to the NCAA Division I PING All-Region Teams by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

You can see the full list here.

Donaldson Earns Coaching Honours

Marathon, Ontario’s Darcy Donaldson was recently named the NCAA Peach Belt Conference Coach of The year.

Donaldson’s Division II Georgia Southwestern Men’s Golf Team was ranked #1 in the country at the end of the prematurely shortened season and were considered frontrunners to win the National Championship.

His team won four of their seven events played in the 2019-20 season, finishing no worse than 4th place at any tournament.

It was his first time winning the honour.