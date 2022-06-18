Marc Casullo Wins Great Lakes Tour Belleville Open at Trillium Wood GC

It took perseverance over gusty winds and extra holes of play but Marc Casullo of Aurora, Ontario managed to win the title at the Great Lakes Tour Belleville Open on Friday, June 17.

Casullo started the second and final round at the Trillium Wood Golf Club with a two-stroke deficit to leaders Derek Gillespie, Mitch Sutton, and John Maley who had each recorded opening scores of 67.

On day two, however, each of those leaders could not manage to break park with winds of over 50 km/h buffeted the Steven Ward design.

That was not the case for Casullo who recorded one of only two scores under par in the final round, a 70 (-2) that was only matched by Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Mississauga, Ontario.

Casullo’s round forced a playoff with Gillespie and Sutton; each had finished 36 holes at 5 under par.

Casullo capped the day on the second playoff by knocking his tee shot close on the par and converting the putt for the birdie. It earned him the title and $4,000 for his efforts.

Gillespie and Sutton each picked up $1,875.

The tournament also saw two players earn their way to the Canada Cup by winning exemptions. They were earned by Brendan Seys of Port Lambton, Ontario, and Mac Carter of Cobourg, Ontario.

Final Leaderboard

