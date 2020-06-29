Canadian Golf Journalists Award Scholarship to Carleton University Student

The Golf Journalists Association of Canada have recently awarded their Freedom 55 Financial GJAC Journalism Scholarship for 2020 to Marshall Healey. Healey is a student at Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication and is from just outside Smiths Falls, Ontario.

About to enter his fourth year of his program, the selection panel of GJAC members noted Healey for, “showing a commitment to developing a strong journalistic skill-set and a passion for covering the game of golf.”

“More than any other applicant we have had the pleasure of reviewing over the years, Marshall demonstrated a clear passion for golf journalism in applying for the Freedom 55 Financial GJAC Journalism Scholarship. While that’s never been a prerequisite for winning this award, it was encouraging to see his interest in the game. On top of that, Marshall demonstrated excellent writing and reporting skills, versatility in his skillset, and a keen interest in covering the game of golf as a career,” said Jason Logan, GJAC Scholarship Coordinator and Editor of SCOREGolf.

For this recognition Healey will be part of mentorship program with members of GJAC and will also receive a one-time award of $2,000 from Freedom 55 Financial.

“On behalf of Freedom 55 Financial, I want to extend my congratulations to Marshall,” said Abbie MacMillan, Vice-President, Freedom 55 Financial. “Our organization has a proud history of helping Canadians achieve their dreams and we’re pleased to be part of his bright future.”

“Receiving this scholarship for golf and sports journalism, specifically from the Golf Journalists Association of Canada, is an honour. Over the past year, I worked on a lot of interesting stories covering golf and sports in general, so to be recognized for the work is extraordinary. Entering my final year of schooling at Carleton University, I know that this scholarship will be helpful both for added financial stability and for adding confidence to the work I do. I want to thank the committee for selecting me and my professors for their guidance and support throughout the last three years,” said Healey, who enjoys playing golf occasionally at Smiths Falls Golf and Country Club, the course where nine-time LPGA winner Brooke Henderson learned the game.

Established in 2006, part of GJAC’s mandate is to promote golf journalism in Canada and recognize excellence in Canadian golf journalism. The focus of this scholarship is to encourage excellence in sports writing by student journalists across the country.