The Masters Reveals A Slate of 2020 Coverage Details

“No fans, no problem” seems to be the motto for the Augusta National Golf Club (ANGC). The major championship will be played without spectators on-site during the week of November 9-15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic delay but, in line with their attitude towards progress in the last number of years, the club will venture to keep interested golf fans connected via a number of platforms.

Club Chairman Fred Ridley released details this week to the to the delight of eager golfers who dearly missed the April tradition this past Spring.

“Given the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the delivery of quality content is as important as ever to the storytelling of the Masters Tournament,” said Ridley. “While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world.”

A major concern for many sports fans, especially those based in the United States, was how the golf event would conflict with football coverage, a big attraction this time of year, and the ANGC has decided to embrace it. The club will serve as host of ESPN’s College Game Day broadcast prior to the third round. The studio will be staged overlooking Ike’s Pond and the 9th green of the Par 3 course.

“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Ridley continued. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”

In addition, the global television audience of the Masters will experience new and enhanced views of the unique November tournament, as Augusta National has worked with CBS Sports to showcase distinctive angles and shots from around the course.

Throughout the week, live coverage of the Masters will be broadcast to more than 200 countries and territories.

In Canada, TSN will have a full slate of coverage over the week, including preview shows. You can find their full schedule at THIS LINK.

Unfortunately that coverage will not include a Par 3 Contest, which has been cancelled for 2020.

“The fun and excitement of watching Masters competitors with their friends and family is what makes the Par 3 Contest such a special part of Masters week,” stated Ridley. “We know that experience could not have been replicated without guests and patrons at Augusta National, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring back this signature tradition.”

As in previous years Masters Digital will offer a wide range of ways to view content with a very compelling addition for 2020.

Building upon the Emmy Award-winning “Every Shot, Every Hole” technology from 2019, Masters Digital will unveil the “My Group” feature this year. Similar to a personally tailored Featured Group, “My Group” allows fans from around the world to build a personalized feed of every shot from their favourite players, ensuring they won’t miss any of the action during the Tournament.

The Masters will also now offer a daily email newsletter, continue to publish a Daily podcast “Fore Please! Now Driving…”, offer an app across various platforms, and have a full slate of ways to interact via social media channels.

The 84th Masters is set to begin on Thursday, November 12 with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player acting as Honorary Starters. Tee times will be announced at a later date, but players will be scheduled to start off the first and 10th tees in two waves the first two rounds.

