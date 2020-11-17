The 2020 Masters: Enticing Or Disappointing? CBC Interview

The 84th playing of The Masters was certainly a different one. Played in November as opposed to the usual April timeline, it was also played without spectators. That said, it ended up featuring a record scoring performance by the winner, Dustin Johnson, at -20 for the 72 holes.

But did that make one of golf’s leading annual highlights a dud, or was it as compelling as ever?

That was the discussion this week on CBC Ontario Today as host Rita Celli welcomed in Flagstick’s Scott MacLeod to help answer the question, and field calls from across the province.

We think you’ll find that the discussion was an interesting one.

You can catch the episode of CBC Ontario Today with Host Rita Celli and Flagstick.com’s Scott MacLeod at this link.

