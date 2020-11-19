TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 92 – Masters Wrap-up w/ Guest: Luke Elvy, Masters 15th & 16th Hole Commentator

One of the most anticipated events on the golf calendar, the Masters, is over and we take the time to examine every angle of a record-breaking week.

The fine play by winner Dustin Johnson, the surprises, the poor play, the Canadian angle, we cover it all and examine why this Masters was different but was still compelling to watch.

Birdie vs Bogey brings up even more Masters topics and check up on how our draft picks fared at Augusta National.

Enhancing our look at the week is a feature interview with Australian journalist and broadcaster Luke Elvy. As the commentator for the 15th and 16th holes of The Masters says, he gives us ten years of perspective in thirty minutes. It’s worth a listen and will have you ready for the next Masters in just five months.

TeeTalk Ep. 92 – Masters Commentator Luke Elvy

