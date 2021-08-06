Max Sekulic Wins 116th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship

(Golf Canada) WINDSOR, Ont. – Max Sekulic of Rycroft, Alta., shot a final-round 5-under-66 to win the 116th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., at 17 under.

Sekulic, who went birdie-birdie on the final two holes to secure the win, finished two strokes ahead of A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, B.C., who was at the top of the leaderboard throughout the opening two rounds. National team members Henry Lee (Coquitlam, B.C.) and Brendan MacDougall (Calgary) finished tied for third at 14 under.

“It means the world to me,” said Sekulic, who started the day three strokes back of the lead. “You get your name on a trophy with a bunch of good players and your name’s permanent on that thing. It means a lot for all the people back in Rycroft and The Glencoe Golf & Country Club, where I spend my time in Canada.”

With the win, Sekulic receives an exemption into both the 2022 RBC Canadian Open from June 6-12 at St George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ont., and the 2021 U.S. Amateur from Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club & Longue Vue Club in Oakmont & Verona, Pa.

“It’s honestly a little bit career changing. I get to have a PGA TOUR start,” said Sekulic, who also noted that it will be a great learning experience.

The 22-year-old also adds his name to a list of notable Canadian Men’s Amateur Champions to hoist the Earl Grey Cup. He joins PGA TOUR winner and Olympian Mackenzie Hughes (2011-12), PGA TOUR winner Nick Taylor (2007), and Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member Moe Norman (1955-56).

Third-round leader Noah Steele of Kingston, Ont., finished tied for fifth alongside 2018-2019 Canadian Junior Boys Champion Christopher Vandette of Beaconsfield, Que. Top-ranked men’s amateur and NHL referee Garrett Rank of Elmira, Ont., finished alone in 13th at 9 under.

The 36-hole inter-provincial competition for the Willingdon Cup was deferred this year. Team Ontario is the reigning champion after collecting the title in 2019.

The 2022 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship will be held at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, B.C.

