May 2020 Issue Of Flagstick: Digital Edition Is Here

The enhanced digital edition of Flagstick Golf Magazine (May 2020) is here.

In an effort to keep the golf community connected, but in light of the current health situation, we decided to publish the May issue of the magazine in a purely digital format. We think you will enjoy the interactive format with web links, videos, photo galleries, and many extra you would not have in print.

We have worked with many stakeholders in the golf community to distribute the issue via their email lists and digital platforms, in concert with our own.

At this time we did not feel it was in the best interest of our staff and the community to be attempting to have a paper-based product being sent out through the community.

We thank all our partners for the support. We cherish our relationship with you, as we have for the last twenty-four years, during which we have taken up every opportunity to promote a healthy and active golf community.

We wish the best of health for all and a bustling return to the fairways once it is safe to do so.

If you did not receive the copy by another method, you can find the issue here: https://www.flagstick.com/digitalissues/fgmdigi_2020/fgmmay2020digi/index.html

If you would like to receive any future digital issues directly to your inbox, you can sign up for a Free Subscription here.