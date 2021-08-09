McCulloch Triumphs At Eastern Ontario Championship

Cataraqui Golf & Country Club member Ashton McCulloch continued his golden season, winning yet another golf trophy, but this time, it was at home.

That’s not a place the 19-year-old has spent much time at of late. He’s been in British Columbia training as part of the Golf Canada National Junior Team program and soon he will head off for his freshman year at Michigan State University. But in between, he decided to contend for a trophy, a historic one at that, in the Limestone City.

McCulloch, who recently won the British Columbia Men’s Amateur as well as the Glencoe Invitational in Calgary, boosted his hardware collection on August 7th by winning the 80th Whig Standard Eastern Ontario Championship.

He did so with a tidy iron game, strong putting, and several Houdini-like par saves that kept his momentum going over the test of playing 36 holes in a single day. The result was rounds of 65-68, a total of -7 on the par 70 Kingston, Ontario layout. That was enough to prevail by three shots over clubmate Conor Gaudet (67-69) and Tyler McDannold of the Kawartha Golf & Country Club (66-70).

“I played well, the putter got hot at times. I made a couples stupid mistakes out there but for the most part I played really solid,” said the new champion after accepting a trophy symbolic of an event first played in the 1930s.

McCulloch had the assistance of his dad, John, on the bag for the duration of the event that was marked by heat and high humidity, and even a short delay for potential dangerous weather. That came as the winner was playing his 34th hole of the day.

The victory was a meaningful one for Ashton; his schedule has often taken him on the road over the last number of seasons, making an appearance in one of the top amateur events in the region a rarity.

“I haven’t played the Whig-Standard in, I want to say, the last four years, just because it always conflicted with other tournaments for me. I signed up for it last minute because I am leaving tomorrow for school and the Ontario Amateur but I really wanted to play it because I haven’t every won it and there are a lot of good names on that trophy. It means a lot to get mine on there.”

The college player to-be says he chalks up his recent success to his continued development, much of that under the Team Canada program.

“My game has definitely progressed quite a ways within this last year. I’m able to play longer and tougher golf courses this year in winning two, now three, pretty good amateur events all over the country, playing different styles of courses.”

With that in mind, he has one more goal before be tees it up for the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, with the Ontario Men’s Amateur being played at Beach Grove Golf & Country Club near the entry point to that state, in the Windsor, Ontario area.

“I’ve looked at the course. It looks pretty good. I’d love to get my name on that trophy in my home province.”