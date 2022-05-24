McGrath Prevails at Golf Ontario Junior Girls’ Spring Classic

Fenwick, ON – The Junior Girls (U19) Spring Classic at Sawmill Golf Course came down to the last hole of play on May 22 before a champion could be declared. Lindsay McGrath, a Team Ontario member, birdied eighteen dramatically and broke a three-way tie leading up to that hole to walk away with the hardware.

Sunny, cool skies saw a tight leaderboard throughout the day as the girls battled back and forth to hang on to the lead. McGrath (Rattlesnake Point Golf Club) would fire a stellar tournament low four-under (68) that included six birdies. Mekenna Kehoe (West Haven Golf & Country Club) also recorded a 68 on her day to secure second place.

Following one stroke behind in third was Michelle Xing (Station Creek Golf Club) after a one-under (71). McGrath would also take the Juvenile (U17) award that is presented at this championship. Team Ontario had a strong showing with eight members finishing in the top 15.

Royal Ottawa Golf Club’s Ashley Lafontaine finished 5th overall while Lansdowne, Ontario Carlee Meilleur finished in a share of 7th overall and a share of 6th in the U17 age group.

To view the full leaderboard, visit the Golf Ontario Golf Genius page here.

