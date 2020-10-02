McNulty Wins PGA of Ontario Player Of The Year Championship

(PGA of Ontario) – The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone wrapped up their 2020 Player of the year Championship on September 30 at the Legends on the Niagara Golf Course.

Taking top spot in the 36-hole championship was Jake McNulty of the Oshawa Golf & Curling Club. He led the championship after day one and did not look back.

The championship came down to the final hole where McNulty made a tough up and down for par to finish at -4 (70, 70) overall. That was critical as David Sheman (Emerald Hills Golf Club) completed play at -3; the sand save by McNulty kept him from a playoff.



When asked about the bunker shot on 18, McNulty was open about what he was thinking – saying, “I had to get it over the water, and there was also water on the right – so I hit a good shot, and then I found it in the hazard. It was a whirlwind, from feeling great to ‘oh no, you’ve got to make something happen here’, and to win tournaments you have to make those shots.”

McNulty, like many playing in the tournament, went in blind – having never played either courses at Legends on the Niagara. “I had to pick smart shots off the tee, and commit to it. That’s actually the hardest part, committing to a shot on a course you’ve never played before.”

With round one taking place on the Ussher’s Creek course and round two on the Battlefield Course, this event was particularly tough – two blind days in a row. However, the courses did leave a great first impression on McNulty.

“I really liked both courses. We played Battlefield really long, and I think I prefer it. That one is a really good golf course. Both were great though, you have to hit smart and solid shots to be rewarded on each one.”

The next PGA of Ontario event is the Match Play Championship, taking place at Beacon Hall Golf Club on October 8th.

The semi-finals matchups are listed below:

Gordon Burns vs. Matt Peavoy

David Sheman vs. Victor Ciesielski

For full results from the Player of the Year Championship, click HERE.