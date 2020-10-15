TeeTalk Episode 87 – Mel Reid & Caddy Ryan Desveaux

One of the LPGA Tour’s most recent and popular winners, Mel Reid, joins us on the show along with her caddy Ryan Desveaux.

There are a lot of laughs to be had as we explore what it means to finally win on the LPGA Tour, the long road to get there, and all the elements that set up the possibility.

The pair are as honest as it comes about what this victory meant to them, how they celebrated, and their observations on how their friends and family reacted.

We chat about equality in the game of golf, overcoming challenges, and they take part in a game about odd names for hockey and soccer (football) teams and clubs.

TeeTalk Ep. 87 – LPGA Winner Mel Reid & Caddy Ryan Desveaux

