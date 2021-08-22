Metcalfe Charity Classic Pushes On – Raises Record Amount at 2021 Tournament

Even the Covid-19 pandemic can’t stop the good people from the Metcalfe Golf & Country Club from raising funds for charity.

Modifications were required for their annual Metcalfe Charity Classic in Support of the Osgoode Care Centre presented by Flagstick Magazine on August 18th but despite that it was an undisputed success.

In the face of adversity the 2021 event set a new high mark. They were able to raise a tournament record of $14,000 for the Osgoode Care Centre, bringing the 20 year total to $179,000. The record was made possible as the original total of $12,200 was generously topped up by 5 sponsors (Steven Velthuis from Velthuis Farms, Orchardview Wedding & Event Centre, Gerry Crepin Cartage, Avanti Foods Wholesale Distributors & Metcalfe Golf Club).

The top overall team on the day finished play at -11 and prevailed in a tie broken by retrogression. Team members included Greg Bois, Gary Beishem, Dave Straby, and Jason Savage.

The top Ladies team, at -1, was the squad of Wendy Anderson, Kelly Quinn, Corinne Fisher, and Jackie Bezanson.

A score of -4 was required to win the Mixed Team division. Taking top spot was Cory Reaney, Sheila Reaney, Karen Sheldrick, and Dave Sheldrick.

There were a number of on-course contests, team and raffle prizes up for grabs.

The winners:

Putting Contest: Darren Anthony

Closest to the Pin: Ladies Hole #7 – Lynn Patterson

Closest to the Pin: Men’s Hole #5 – Kevin Carter

Longest Putt #3 – Rob Howell

Closest to the Keg Hole #12 – John McAninch

Congratulations to all the winners and a special thank you to Hick’s Insurance Brokers for their generous sponsorship of the Hole in One Contest & beverages on Hole #7.

It was another amazing day and a big thank you to all that supporting this important community event.