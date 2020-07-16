Metcalfe Golf Club Donates $11,600 to Osgoode Care Centre

The Chair of the Board of Directors of the Osgoode Care Centre, David Eggett, was on hand at the Metcalfe Golf Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa July 15 to receive a sizeable cheque from Metcalfe Golf Club owners Gloria and Tom Welch and General Manager Rob Howell.

For the past nineteen years the Metcalfe Golf Club has run a charity golf tournament with proceeds benefitting the Osgoode Care Centre.

Unfortunately, this year there will be no tournament.

Rob Howell explained – “This year, without being certain as to whether we could hold a large event, we proposed that we would match any donations from the community and our sponsors with the beneficiary being the Osgoode Care Centre. We had set a goal of $5,000 and we’re very pleased to match the total donations of $5800 for a total donation today of $11,600.”

“Apparently the golf community and our sponsors still want to be involved”, said Gloria. She continued – “It really surprised us as to the generous donations from golfers and sponsors. A lot of people play golf here from Ottawa in addition to the local golfers and they have all supported us in this cause.”

Tom Welch added, “Since the beginning the idea has always been to support our community and the seniors in our community and with today’s donation to the Osgoode Care Centre of $11,600, the total amount raised in this the 20th year of the fundraising is now $165,000.”

Flagstick asked Mr. Eggett what this latest contribution means to the Osgoode Care Centre.

“Essentially, we’re in the process of determining how to best meet the new government requirements,” he replied. “However, we’re on a bit of a hold at the moment because I expect the government will be coming out with new requirements based on the pandemic issue.

This funding will be used for two purposes. First, as the bank for the ongoing development of the centre and secondly to also to support the residents who are currently there and that that is mostly in the recreation area. It will give them some exposure to various recreation activities. It’s a quality of life issue, so that’s what the funding is used for.

Through the years, the Metcalfe Golf Club has absolutely been very supportive to the Osgoode Care Centre. Every July since I’ve been on the Board of Directors, the Metcalfe Golf Club has come through with a wonderful donation to our cause. Tom and Gloria Welch have been very generous.”

So there you have it.

Even during this trying time of Covid-19, Gloria and Tom Welch, along with their General Manager Rob Howell took the time and came up with a plan to make sure that their support of the Osgoode Care Centre would be continued, thanks to the generous support of the golf community.