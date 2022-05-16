Ancaster, Ontario’s Michael Blair posted the low score on Monday at The Pulpit Club in Caledon, Ontario to earn medalist honours at the only United States Open Championship local qualifier being held in Canada this year.

Nearly eighty players took on the Paintbrush course at the private facility northwest of Toronto in the hopes of making it to regional qualifying, and potentially a spot in the major championship being hosted next month in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Blair, the winner of the Prince Edward Island Open on PGA TOUR Canada in 2021, had a four-birdie, two-bogie day over the par 71, 6816-yard inland links style course.

That earned him the top spot by a single stroke over Riley Goss of Toronto, ON who turned in a 70 to earn his place in the next stage.

The final three spots were decided by a playoff that saw Branson Ferrier (Barrie, ON), David Li Sheman (Aurora, ON) and Chris Crisologo (Richmond, BC) prevail.

The other two players in the playoff were Stephen Gonko of Sudbury, Ontario who is the first alternate from the site, and Jeff Fang (Newmarket, ON) who is now the second alternate.

All five of those players posted even par on the day, one hampered by wet weather that impacted scoring for many.

