PGA of Ontario Names Michael Moniz as President

Markham, ON — The PGA of Ontario is proud to announce that Mr. Michael Moniz, Head Professional at Maple Downs Golf Club, will be stepping up as the new President of the Association, effective immediately. This promotion is succeeding four years as Tournament Captain – a role he will continue to fulfill during his Presidency. This will be Michael’s fifth year serving on the Board of Directors.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being on the Board and have learned a great deal about our Association. It is great to be on a Board who are so passionate about not just their profession but also improving the experience of our PGA Professionals. I am fortunate to work with a dedicated and committed office staff led by our Executive Director, Melanie van der Hoop.”, says Moniz

Upon his appointment, Moniz was quick to credit the work that his predecessor accomplished; “I want to thank Simon Bevan for his tireless efforts over the past two years. I have witnessed first-hand how much he cares about our Association. I look forward to working with him over the next year to assist me with this transition as he is somebody I trust and respect a great deal.”

The Board of Directors would like to thank Simon Bevan for his dedication serving as President of the Association for the past two years. His efforts, time, and enthusiasm towards our Association have been pivotal in guiding us toward a strong foundation for the future.

Please leave this field empty DON'T MISS A THING! FGM Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



