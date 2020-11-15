The Science Of The Mud Ball

You’ve likely heard the term before if you’ve played golf for any amount of time, and this past week at The Masters, it certainly was a topic of discussion.

Intense rain early in the week at Augusta National Golf Club resulted in soft turf and players picking a lot of mud on their golf ball. The dreaded “mud ball” caused some erratic and wayward shots.

Of course, that tends to make some golfers wonder if there is ANY predictability at all with these kinds of shots.

Fortunately, some pretty smart people, who happen to work at PING, have studied it.

You can read all about it at the PING Proving Grounds Blog. It’s kind of fascinating.

You can read the entire article here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



