Municipal Golf In Spotlight For Golf Journalists’ Virtual Summit

The Golf Journalist Association of Canada, a collective of golf-focussed media members from across the country, recently held their first virtual conversation on current affairs.

The November 4th “Virtual Summit” keyed in on the topic of Municipal Golf in Canada, it’s position and opportunities, with some discussion on where it is lacking as well.

While the hour-long discussion was targeted at association members, there is plenty to draw from it for interested golfers in the public or other areas of the industry.

Panelists for the discussion included the following people, with long-time Golf & Business writer/analyst Rick Young, know primarily from SCOREGolf, as the moderator.

Jeff Moore, PGA of Canada Head Professional, Golf Operations, City of Brantford

PGA of Canada Head Professional, Golf Operations, City of Brantford Ryan Logan, Director, Membership, Golf Canada

Director, Membership, Golf Canada Malcolm Bromley, Former GM, Vancouver Parks and Recreation Facilities

The entire discussion video can be seen here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



