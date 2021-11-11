National Golf Course Owners Association Recognized For Pandemic Response Plan

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many in the golf industry looked to various associations for guidance, the key among them in Canada being the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada (NGCOA).

This week, the organization based in Ottawa was recognized for their efforts in creating an effective COVID-19 Response Plan.

At a virtual ceremony held November 10, the NGCOA was lauded by the Canadian Society of Association Executives (CSAE) as the winner of their Award of Excellence for 2021.

“This is truly a proud moment for NGCOA Canada to be recognized with this prestigious award from the CSAE,” said Jeff Calderwood, Chief Executive Officer, NGCOA Canada. “On behalf of the NGCOA Canada board and myself, I would like to extend our thanks to the entire team. This incredible group of individuals has worked tirelessly on behalf of the entire industry over the past 18 months to develop supports and offer guidance amidst the craziness of COVID-19.”

The NGCOA provided (and continues to provide) key guidance material that assisted thousands of golf courses in Canada as they continued to try and operate in the safest and most reasonable manner possible. The result was a backbone that helped operators attract and service numbers of golfer that had not been in years, even with various restrictions in place.