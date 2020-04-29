National Golf Day In Canada Postponed

A Canadian national celebration of golf scheduled for May 12, 2020 will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We Are Golf, the National Allied Golf Associations (NAGA), officially made the announcement today.

The delay will also include the “We Are Golf” government advocacy visit to Parliament Hill in Ottawa where stakeholders meet with officials to advocate for the industry.

A new date for the event has not yet been chosen.

“We appreciate that all government officials are directing their full attention and resources to support the health and safety of Canadians during this unprecedented health crisis. When the time is right, the Canadian golf industry will be ready to share the significant economic, health, employment, tourism and charitable impact of golf in communities from coast to coast,” said the statement from NAGA which includes Golf Canada, the PGA of Canada, the National Golf Course Owners’ Association, The Canadian Society of Club Managers, and the Canadian Golf Superintendents Association.

The statement concluded with, “We Are Golf is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our members, golfers, staff, volunteers and industry stakeholders as well as every Canadian in the communities where we live, work and play.”

The National Golf Day in Canada event debuted in 2018.