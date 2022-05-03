National Schedule for PGA of Canada Released

The PGA of Canada has released their National Schedule of tournaments for 2022. There was a slight delay as the association looked to secure a venue for their Senior Championship, but hosting offers came in quickly and the situation was resolved promptly with GOLFTEC as a new title sponsor.

The schedule resumes a more normal cadence this year after a compressed agenda in 2021.

The season kicks off in late June with the playing of the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada at the esteemed Beacon Hall Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario. Riley Fleming will defend the title; he is among a long line of great champions including Lee Trevino, Moe Norman, and Arnold Palmer.

Another milestone will be the involvement of the PGA of Canada in directly running an event alongside the PGA of Quebec as they conduct the ORORO Heated Apparel to the PGA Women’s Championship of Canada at Chateau Bromont. That event, which also involves amateurs, will take place on June 28 – July 1. Christine Wong is the reigning champion.

Supported by the event’s new presenting sponsor GOLFTEC, the 54-hole PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada is set for August 23-26 at Connaught Golf Club in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Last year’s event was won by tournament player Dennis Hendershott.

As part of an exciting announcement this winter, Callaway Golf renewed their partnership with the PGA of Canada and has committed to supporting both the PGA Assistants Championship of Canada and the PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada for the foreseeable future.

The first of those two events is the final championship hosted on Canadian soil this year, as the 54-hole PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada presented by Callaway Golf is slated for September 11-14 at The Algonquin Resort in St. Andrews, New Brunswick. The 2021 event was won by Vespra Hills Golf Club Apprentice Professional Branson Ferrier.

Finally, the top head professionals, head teaching pros, executive professionals, and general managers from across Canada will look forward to December sunshine as the Head Professional Championship of Canada presented by Callaway Golf with support from G&G Brands will be played at Verrado Golf Club – VICTORY COURSE in Buckeye, Arizona, December 5-8. The defending champion is Nick Kenney, Head Teaching Professional at The National Golf Club.

Verrado Golf Club previously hosted the Head Professional Championship of Canada in 2015, when Danny King won by two strokes over James Skrypec. Participants this year are in for a new experience, as the 2015 event was held at the Founders Course at Verrado Golf Club, while this year’s event will be played on the VICTORY COURSE.

Please note that as of 2019, the Board of Directors approved guidelines allowing female members to participate in the PGA, Seniors’, Assistants’ and Head Professional Championships from a yardage of 86-88% shorter than the other competitors.

“We are heading into this year’s national championships with a lot of momentum after successfully crowning champions at all of our events in 2021,” said PGA of Canada president Teejay Alderdice. “We are so thankful to all of the venues that have stepped up this year to host events. We have an incredible group of courses across Canada and the US that will allow us to find five more worthy champions.”

“In a historic year with the playing of the 100th BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada on deck, It is so incredible to have the support of both new and longtime sponsors. To Callaway Golf, BetRegal and G&G Brands, thank you for your continued support of our professionals. And to ORORO Heated Apparel and GOLFTEC, we are so excited to have you aboard and can’t wait to show off our 2022 events.”

