Drew Nesbitt Wins East Coast Pro Tour Event At Royal Bromont

An East Coast Pro Tour event at the Royal Bromont Golf Club in Bromont, Quebec proved to be a highly competitive affair this week, ending in a playoff between two players who have competed on the PGA TOUR.

Drew Nesbitt, of Oro-Medonte, Ontario ultimately earned the title and the $7,000 first place prize of the $25,000 purse, but it took some extra work to get it done.

An opening round of 65 on Tuesday left Nesbitt, a PGA TOUR LatinoAmerica member, four shots off the pace of first round leader David Byrne. Byrne, of Essex, Ontario and the winner of the Golf Channel’s Big Break Indian Wells show in 2011, fashioned a stunning 61 (-9) to hold a slim one-stroke lead over Raoul Menard.

Nesbitt would follow with another 65 in round two while Byrne could only muster a 61. Tied at -10 overall, the two headed back out to settle the tournament over extra holes.

It would only take a single hole, however, as Byrne’s tee shot found a fairway bunker off the tee that preventing him from reaching the green in two on the par four. Nesbitt only required a par to earn the win.

