Northern Golf Association Cancels Four Events For 2020

The Northern Golf Association, an affiliate organization golf Golf Ontario, announced on Sunday (May 31) that that they that they have modified their 2020 tournament schedule in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizations statement that they are optimistic in regards to the next steps by themselves and Golf Ontario, that they continue to prioritize the health and safety of golfers, staff and volunteers.

As such they have decided to alter their schedule, cancelled the events schedule through the end of June.

These include the Northern Ontario Men’s Amateur (June 13, Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club), the Northern Ontario Men’s Mid-Amateur (June 7th, Lively Golf Club), the Northern Ontario Senior Men’s Amateur (June 5, Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club), and the Northern Ontario Junior Boys Qualifier (June 7th, Lively Golf Club).

The association stated that they will continue to provide updates as they do their best to create and execute a 2020 season as safely as possible.

You can find more information on the NGA at this link.

