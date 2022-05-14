Niagara College To Host 2022-2023 OCAA Golf Championships

Earlier this month the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) announced the various hosts for many of their 2022-2023 Championships.

Among that news was word that Niagara College (Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario) will play host to the next Golf Championship.

The college last hosted the peak of provincial college golf success in 2015. While their records are somewhat incomplete, Josh Bell-Webster of the OCAA shared with Flagstick.com that he believes this will be the fifth time the school has hosted. They also did so in 2009, 2002, 2000, and 1975.

The 2021 OCAA Golf Championships were held at the Crimson Ridge Golf Club in Sault Ste. Marie and saw Humber College prevail in the Women’s Championship, and St. Lawrence College (Division 1) and St. Clair College (Division II) take the respective top spots in the Men’s Team competition. Individual honours went to Jamaal Moussaoui (Men, St. Lawrence) and Hayley McCallum (Women, Humber).

The 2022 OCAA Golf Championships will be held at the acclaimed The Legends on the Niagara – Battlefield course. The course is no stranger to big events having hosted the LPGA in 2004 for the BMO Financial Group Canadian Women’s Open (no the CP Women’s Open Championship). It was won by World Golf Hall of Fame member Meg Mallon.

Niagara College Knights Head Coach and PGA of Canada Professional Adam Steinschifter is enthused to have his program playing host this year,

“We are extremely excited to host the OCAA championships for the first time since 2015, where we were able to capture the gold. Niagara College athletics as a whole is on the rise through OCAA ranks and we hope that our golf varsity golf team can add to that success,” he shared with Flagstick.com. “For me personally being involved in the golf program for nearly 8 years, it is a great honor to be associated with Niagara College, and look forward to hosting the best OCAA players this fall.”

The 2022-2023 OCAA Golf Championships will take place on October 3-5, 2022.

